Camso has introduced the Solideal PON 555 NM and PON 550 NM, two non-marking press-on forklift tires developed to meet indoor applications and rental fleets’ requirements.

The Solideal PON non-marking series was developed to offer lower rolling resistance, which increases energy efficiency. The natural rubber used in the non-marking compound reduces chunking and cutting, while the two-stage construction lowers heat build-up. Continuously improved thermal performance is a key requirement to decrease tire failure and eliminate forklift downtime.

The Solideal PON 555 NM smooth-surfaced tire is designed to ensure a clean working environment, low rolling resistance and improved thermal performance. It has been designed for medium intensity applications requiring non-marking press-on tires.

The Solideal PON 550 NM treaded tire has all the features of the PON 555 NM, with a wide profile and flat footprint for increased stability and grip.

