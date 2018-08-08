Menu
GrandCanals has launched version 4.0 of the Fulfillment Intelligence Cloud (FIC) to optimize fulfillment and delivery.

Significant updates include Delivery Performance, a new application for real-time monitoring of carrier delivery performance, and Customer Delivery Alerts and Tracking, which provides companies with the ability to share fully customizable shipment status updates with their customers via their own website, SMS or email messages.

Delivery Performance allows companies to see how their entire delivery network is performing. Every shipment to every customer is tracked in real-time—normalized across all carriers—from manifest to delivery. It predicts when delivery delays are likely to occur, even before the carrier informs the e-commerce or retail company of a new estimated delivery date.

Customer Delivery Alerts and Tracking enables companies to proactively share delivery status updates with their customers via a simple API. This allows companies to fully customize their experience on their own website or via SMS and email, without losing control of the customer experience to a third party.

FIC is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that enables analytics-driven fulfillment.

