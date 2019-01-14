Retail-Optimized RAIN RFID

Smartrac has introduced Eagle, a new RAIN RFID (UHF) product with a small retail-orientated inlay. Available in dry and paper-tag delivery formats, Eagle inlays and tags have a compact size of 44 x 28 mm / 1.7 x 1.1 in, which allows conversion for end-application usage.

Eagle’s NXP UCODE 8 IC shares memory size and typical IC features with the NXP UCODE 7 IC. UCODE 8 features an automatic adjustment function (SELF ADJUST) that optimizes the chip’s sensitivity to gain maximum performance in different environments. This optimization is performed at startup and is enabled in the default chip configuration as delivered by NXP. The chip has an integrated Brand Identifier function to prove product authenticity, and a memory safeguard system to protect business data.

Smartrac is further extending its RAIN RFID portfolio by launching new UCODE 8 based versions of its Midas FlagTag and MiniWeb product lines. Introduced in 2018 with an Impinj Monza R6 IC, Midas FlagTag is a tag for metallic surfaces and everyday objects, while MiniWeb inlays are designed especially for apparel applications and can be converted into small-sized hangtags and other apparel labels.

Eagle, Midas FlagTag and MiniWeb with NXP UCODE 8 also feature the capabilities of Smart Cosmos. Smartrac’s Internet of Things solutions platform records and manages a complete set of unique transponder data (e.g. UID no., order no., batch no. or yield) at production level in a controlled and secure way. As the backbone of Smartrac’s product digitization solutions, Smart Cosmos enables full traceability of delivered RFID products and provides quality assurance.

