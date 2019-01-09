Return-by-Mail Supply Chain Tracker

Tive Inc., in partnership with USPS, has launched a return-by-mail tracker, enabling return logistics for shipments within the U.S. This new capability simplifies return logistics for manufacturers and shippers that use Tive’s tracker + software solution to maintain end-to-end visibility into their in-transit goods.

Tive provides a sensor and software solution that allows supply chain managers to track and analyze the location and condition of their shipments in real time. The company’s proprietary low-power multi-sensor tracker uses cellular connectivity to provide real-time monitoring and analysis of the location, climate and integrity of shipments. Supply chain managers access this data and analysis through the Tive software platform, where they can set up custom alerts like ETA warnings, temperature deviations, or geofences. They can also use the Tive API to pull data into external SCM, TMS, or ERP systems, and gather insights into their supply chain.

Tive’s newly developed return-by-mail tracker can be placed directly in any postal box in the U.S., without the need for any special labeling or packaging. This means that trackers can be placed with shipments going anywhere in the country, and the recipient can collect the trackers and put them in any standard mailbox in order to get them back to Tive or the origin address.

The tracker comes with a sturdy mailing sleeve and has been approved for use by the US Postal Service.

