Steel King Industries Inc. has introduced a line of self-closing safety gates. Made of heavy, 11-gauge corrugated steel rails, the safety gates are designed to fit a 48-inch post-to-post center line within a protective railing system. They are available for both the Steel Guard and Armor Guard railing systems.

Featuring a yellow powder coat finish that is highly visible, durable and UV resistant, the new line of safety gates offers easy installation, with no cutting, welding, or drilling required. The versatile safety gate can be turned or flipped to achieve the desired opening direction.

Part of Steel King’s industrial guard rail product line, the self-closing gates are available in standard sizes.

Steel King Industries Inc.