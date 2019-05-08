Menu
Smart Solution for Material Handling Tech

Lenze Americas has introduced a fully-integrated solution that provides plant operators with an energy-efficient alternative for many conveyor applications.

The solution features the Smart Motor with g350 gearbox, Smart Motor with g500gearbox, in-cabinet c300 controller and I/O 1000 modules, remote fieldbus I/O and IR sensors.

Lenze’s g500 gearbox with Smart Motor and the g350 with Smart Motor offer the simplicity of a motor direct on line with just the right features of an electronically controlled motor. They work without a contactor or starter; fixed speeds can be set at will; highest energy efficiency requirements are met; and they can be operated via a smartphone.

With five adjustable speed levels, and the infinite selection of rotating direction, definable start and stop ramps, as well as an electronic contactor and motor protection function, the Smart Motor's integrated electronics eliminate the components, reversing contactor and motor protection circuits, as well as the polarity reversal required for mains motors.

Lenze Americas

