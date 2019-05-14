Menu
Oracle SCM Cloud.jpg
New Products

Supply Chain Management in the Cloud

Oracle has introduced a series of logistics management updates to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud.

Oracle has introduced a series of logistics management updates to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud. The updates include a new logistics network modeling product and enhanced transportation management and global trade management capabilities. The latest innovations can help users drive better business outcomes by enhancing supply chain responsiveness, optimizing shipments and asset utilization, and improving productivity across global supply chains.  

To help organizations analyze and respond to logistics network changes, Oracle has added a new Logistics Network Modeling product to Oracle Logistics Cloud. The new product enables users to analyze logistics networks using real-time, operational data—all within the context of their own cloud environment. Logistics Network Modeling analyzes real production data in the context of a user’s unique rules, policies, and planning algorithms to show the true impact of change on logistics operations.

To help users lower supply chain costs, reduce supply chain risk, and adapt to evolving trade regulations, Oracle has updated Oracle Transportation Management Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management Cloud. The latest updates enable users to better support trade compliance and customs processes, such as country of origin management, or certificate management associated with trade agreements. The net result is more effective use of preferential trade agreements, which can lead to lower supply chain costs and reduced risk.

Oracle

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TouchWMS 2019.jpg
WMS Offers Real-Time Progress Reports
May 15, 2019
FourKites reco-engine.jpg
On-Time Delivery Analytics Tool
May 14, 2019
EnerSys NexSys batteries
Forklift Batteries
May 13, 2019
Interroll_Drum_Motor_DM0080.png
Oil-free Drum Motor
May 09, 2019