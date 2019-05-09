Supply Chain Risk Management

Avetta has launched Connect, a technology platform that manages supply chain risk with customized analytics presented in a visual dashboard to improve safety and compliance.

Avetta’s analytics provides the ability to bring data from many sources into one cloud-based platform to manage supply chain risk with customized dashboards and visualizations. Users can build their own tables, charts, filters and groupings to create interactive reports and dashboards for a high level of visibility into areas of concern, such as missing information, high incident rates, and historical trends.

Connect’s predictive analytics functions are highly interactive and allow users to see both retrospective and current trends, helping them to view past performance and determine the likelihood of job completion according to requirements. Customized reports can be downloaded and set up as an ongoing subscription as well. All of these things can be completed within the platform without having to export to external programs for data modeling purposes.

The platform provides unlimited connections between clients and suppliers and can be integrated through an API to client accounting, ERP and other systems. The system can be localized to almost any language.

