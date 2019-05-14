Menu
New Products

On-Time Delivery Analytics Tool

FourKites has introduced Recommendation Engine, a predictive analytics tool to help users ensure a higher percentage of on-time deliveries by anticipating potential bottlenecks and recommending course corrections.

A new addition to the company’s Insights portfolio, Recommendation Engine uses a combination of historical data—such as average dwell at origin facility—and real-time transit conditions—such as traffic and weather—to make proactive recommendations in real-time to mitigate potential problems before they occur.

Recommendation Engine manages unexpected problems and predicts future bottlenecks by providing actionable recommendations in real time to keep shipments on time. For instance, companies can identify potentially late loads before they are even picked up, so that shippers can proactively work to reschedule the load or implement a recovery plan, and notify customers of possible delays. The system can also provide real-time alerts when a shipment deviates from the most optimal route or when new risks appear, enabling companies to intervene to address these issues.

FourKites

