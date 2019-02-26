TMS for Global Parcel Shipping

Logistyx Technologies has introduced TME 3.0, a transportation management system (TMS) specifically designed for parcel shipping.

TME 3.0 selects the most effective and efficient combination of multi-carrier services, properly documents those services to ensure compliance, tracks the services through to completion, and ensures accurate billing and timely payment.

Shippers set thresholds that trigger proactive alerts about delays and other problems and automatically provide options to resolve them or reduce end-customer dissatisfaction. Shippers also define their own business rules to direct TME 3.0’s rapid parcel carrier selection based on a variety of factors, including package weight, contents, carrier contracts and rates.

The TME 3.0 business intelligence engine allows users to see a more complete picture of what’s happening with their parcel shipping and better understand where gains can be made throughout the organization. TME 3.0 extends the Logistyx platform beyond shipment processing to enable shippers to rate shop and perform rate simulation for individual parcel shipments at scale. Shippers glean insights from their own data to create substantial cost reductions and service enhancements while creating efficiencies for any parcel-shipping operation that align with business goals.

Logistyx Technologies