Signode Industrial Group has introduced a tray packaging solution featuring two key products, the H. BÖHL orbital stretch wrapper and Loveshaw Little David Case Sealer SP-304. The orbital wrapper is used to secure products to trays and the case sealer ensures proper closure and sealing of the protective box.

The H. BÖHL orbital stretch wrapper eliminates the need for additional loose fill packaging material by providing load stability. Prior to the product going into the outer box, it’s first placed on a suitable tray (material type, size and weight determined by product) and placed inside the wrapper. The orbital design dispenses the stretch film over and under the product, securing it tightly to the tray. Once placed in the outer box the product is safely secured and rarely requires additional product protection.

The Loveshaw Little David Case Sealer SP-304 is suitable for a range of uniform cases and industrial environments. An automated three flap folder with universal bottom flap folding bars provides uniform closure while automated tapping seals the box. The need to hand tape boxes closed is also eliminated. The case sealer comes equipped with interchangeable tape cartridges and top squeezer rollers. The automated CaseLocker ST tape cartridge requires no lubrication and helps alleviate twisting motions known to cause carpal tunnel syndrome. The knife guard system of the tape cartridge further ensures workers are not exposed to the blade as it is only exposed when the rollers have been depressed. The design features a narrow profile “T-rail” table design and single mast design to allow for clear operator access. Semi-automatic and fully automatic case sealer models are also available.

Signode Industrial Group