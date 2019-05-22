Toyota Material Handling USA has introduced its AICHI Vertical Mast Lift aerial work platforms, which feature multi-stage post style masts providing high lift heights in a compact unit that fits through a standard doorway. They offer platform heights of 12 and 16 feet with a standard platform extension that provides an additional 15 inches for hard to reach locations. The vertical mast lifts are just 30 inches wide and 4 feet, 6 inches long, allowing for navigation in space-restricted and narrow areas where a scissor lift would be too big.

The new AICHI product comes with a zero-degree turn radius for enhanced maneuverability and standard non-marking tires. It also features a dual motor AC direct drive system designed to eliminate the leaks and maintenance common in hydraulic drive systems. AICHI Vertical Mast Lifts share this system and other parts with the AICHI scissor lift models for convenience of service and maintenance.

The vertical mast lifts also offer an intuitive control handle, anti-rollback functionality, and a tilt alarm, which alerts operators to unsafe working conditions and limits platform movement until proper operation is restored. The lifts come standard with onboard diagnostics and an LCD display/hour meter, eliminating the need for special tools to diagnose any codes.

Toyota Material Handling USA