HighJump has introduced the HighJump Warehouse Control System, which is integrated with the HighJump Warehouse Management System.

With the HighJump WCS, businesses can seamlessly integrate and manage the latest automation technologies, such as autonomous mobile robots, while gaining real-time visibility to enhance complex workflows.

The HighJump WCS works with any material handling equipment (MHE) provider. This creates a single point of data and communication amongst MHE, WCS and WMS. Supply chain professionals have the insight and agility to adapt to high volumes, single line orders, seasonality and beyond.

HighJump