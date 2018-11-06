Menu
HighJump-Warehouse-Control-System logo
New Products

Warehouse Control System

The HighJump Warehouse Control System has been integrated with the HighJump Warehouse Management System.

HighJump has introduced the HighJump Warehouse Control System, which is integrated with the HighJump Warehouse Management System.

With the HighJump WCS, businesses can seamlessly integrate and manage the latest automation technologies, such as autonomous mobile robots, while gaining real-time visibility to enhance complex workflows.

The HighJump WCS works with any material handling equipment (MHE) provider. This creates a single point of data and communication amongst MHE, WCS and WMS. Supply chain professionals have the insight and agility to adapt to high volumes, single line orders, seasonality and beyond.

HighJump

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Honeywell Vocollect
Voice-Picking for Android Users
Nov 05, 2018
SupplyPro SupplySystem IS
Intelligent Software for Inventory Management
Nov 01, 2018
WITRON_Bild_Tray
Stacker Crane for DCs
Nov 01, 2018
JDA-Luminate
AI-based Demand Planning
Nov 01, 2018