Weland Compact Store 8.0.jpg
New Products

WMS with Put-to-Light Feature

Weland Solutions has launched Compact Store 8.0, a warehouse management system (WMS) that provides support for all operations included in normal inventory management.

One of Compact Store 8.0's new features is putaway and storage of incoming goods via put-to-light (PTL). This means the user can use PTL to manage storage, a tool that makes replenishment picking in vertical storage lifts more efficient. This already exists for order picking, but is now also available for putaway.

One of Compact Store 8.0’s new features is putaway and storage of incoming goods via put-to-light (PTL). This means the user can use PTL to manage storage, a tool that makes replenishment picking in vertical storage lifts more efficient. This already exists for order picking, but is now also available for putaway.

Several aspects of the feature for starting an order have been improved. The option to link operators to lifts, faster import of orders and enhanced support for tablets and mobile devices are other new features included in the upgrade.

Compact Store can be used as a completely independent system, but is usually connected to an ERP system.

Weland Solutions AB

