Shoppers Don’t Completely Trust Retailers to Protect Personal Data

Only 13% of surveyed shoppers completely trust retailers to protect their personal data, the lowest level of trust among 10 different industries. according to the 11th annual Global Shopper Study by Zebra Technologies Corp.

Seventy-three percent of surveyed shoppers prefer flexibility to control how their personal information is used.

Fifty-five percent of surveyed retail store associates agree that their company is understaffed, and nearly one-half (49%) feel overworked. Store associates cite frustration with their inability to assist customers as 42% find they have little time to help shoppers because of pressure to get other tasks completed.

Another 28% claim that it’s difficult to get information to help shoppers. Most surveyed retail decision makers (83%) and store associates (74%) concur that shoppers can have a better experience with technology-equipped sales associates.

Two-thirds (66%) of surveyed associates believe that if they are equipped with tablets, they could provide better customer service and improve the shopping experience.

“Our study reveals shopper expectations are on the rise,” said Jeff Schmitz, chief marketing officer, Zebra Technologies. “While retailers are addressing fulfillment challenges, they also need to provide a more trusted, personalized shopping experience that gives customers what they want, when, where, and how they want it.”

The study also identified diverging expectations on the impact of automation between retailers and store associates. Nearly 80% of retail decision makers – compared to 49% of store associates – agree that staff checkout areas are becoming less necessary due to new technologies that can automate checkout. Also, more than one-half of retail decision makers (52%) are converting point-of-sale (POS) space to self-checkout, and 62% are transforming it for online order pickup.

More than one-half of shoppers (51%) believe they are better connected with their smartphones than store associates. Retailers are investing in edge technologies to combat this gap. Nearly 60% of retailers plan to increase their spend on handheld mobile computers by more than six percent, and more than one-in-five retailers (21%) plan to spend greater than 10% on rugged tablets over the next three years.

Key Regional Findings:

North America

Eleven percent of shoppers completely trust retailers to protect their personal data, the lowest level of trust in any surveyed vertical industry, including healthcare, financial institutions, and technology companies.

Nearly seven in 10 store associates (68%) reported that electronic shelf-labels would have a positive impact on the customer experience, and 54% of surveyed shoppers are likely to read them.

Asia-Pacific

Sixty-two percent of retail associates view their employer more positively if provided with a mobile device for work-related activities.

Nearly half (49% of retail associates say that mobile point of sale (mPOS) devices help them do their job better.

Europe and the Middle East

Seventy-four percent of decision makers agree that increased e-commerce is driving more interest in fulfillment solutions and warehouse investments.

More than three-quarters (76%) of retail decision makers agree that accepting and/or managing returns of online orders is a significant challenge.

Latin America