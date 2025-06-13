Just 23% of Supply Chain Organizations Have Formal AI Strategy

While supply chain organizations have been adapting AI strategies, the majority still do not have a formal strategy. A new survey from Gartner found that just 23% of supply chain leaders report having a formal supply chain.

"CSCOs feel pressure to achieve short-term ROI from their AI investments, but they must ensure these quick wins don't create future constraints,” said Benjamin Jury, senior principal, research in Gartner’s supply chain practice, in a statement. "Without a structured approach, organizations risk creating inefficient systems that struggle to scale and adapt to evolving business demands."

Gartner surveyed 120 supply chain leaders who had deployed AI in their organizations within the past 12 months between December 2024 and January 2025. An analysis of the survey data revealed multiple disconnects between AI expectations and reality within the supply chain function.

Prominent among these disconnects was supply chain AI investment strategy, with most CSCOs focused on “project-by-project” short-term wins, rather than a defined AI investment strategy that ensures adequate funding to long-term, transformational investments.

This unstructured approach to AI investment poses a significant risk, as CSCOs may focus excessively on short-term returns, potentially undermining the long-term transformative potential of AI and resulting in misalignment with their CEO’s focus on using AI to drive growth.