Online Shoppers Crave Control

Consumer expectations are evoloving to the point where consumers no longer tolerate uncertainty.

In the U.S., 43% of consumers now demand non-food home deliveries to arrive within a specific time slot - typically a two to three-hour window, according to a research report, The Consumer Verdict, commissioned by Avery Dennison.

Although consumers today are more sensitive to cost than ever, six-in-ten (61%) shoppers are willing to pay a premium for more detailed insight into order tracking.

When asked what would justify payment for a premium delivery service (and invited to select ‘all that apply’), 47% stated faster delivery, making this the top overall choice, followed by 31% who said ‘accurate estimated delivery times.’

The survey also reveals that tracking expectations vary depending on the type of purchase. For example, 60% of respondents say parcel tracking is ‘very important’ when ordering electronics, 43% for fashion, and 38% for health and beauty.

Personal convenience is at stake. When asked to select up to three main benefits, the top reasons respondents gave for wanting enhanced tracking are:

Flexibility to leave the house without missing deliveries (54%)

Peace of mind knowing where the parcel is (54%)

Ensuring timely arrivals for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries (44%)

Opportunity for elevated consumer satisfaction

For international e-commerce, real-time tracking has become even more critical as recent tariff changes disrupt cross-border shipping, causing extended delays and price increases.

Yet at the same time, cost remains a factor. According to McKinsey, 90% of consumers are willing to wait an extra two to three days if it means avoiding high shipping fees, highlighting a growing preference for flexible delivery options that balance speed with affordability.

“The message from consumers is loud and clear: they expect precision and control over their deliveries,” says Julie Vargas, vice president and general manager of Identification Solutions at Avery Dennison, in a statement. “Customers may tolerate delays — but only if they're kept in the loop. Real-time visibility shouldn’t be considered a luxury anymore; it's the price of staying competitive. Retailers and carriers who embrace transparency will not only ease frustrations around shipping delays and rising costs, they'll earn lasting customer trust in a tough logistics climate.”