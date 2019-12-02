Skip navigation
Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2019

MH&L’s annual salute to the most innovative advancements in supply chain technology, processes and labor management.

Just in time for the holidays, MH&L offers here the only year-in-review article guaranteed to be 100% impeachment-free. Instead of boiled-over politics, we’ve prepared a feast of supply chain innovations and initiatives with the sole aim of inspiring you, not inciting you.

In the pages that follow, you’ll discover what we believe to be the most innovative supply chain developments of the past year, as reported in our print magazine, on our website, in our e-newsletters, or our various social media channels. These impressive accomplishments point to the best our industry has to offer in terms of improving the lives of the people who make the global supply chain run. So cheers to 2019, and here’s to even more innovations in 2020!

Click the links below to compare this year's innovations to those from previous years:

Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2018: do-it-yourself logistics, truck platoons, autonomous boats, warehouse robotics, and more.

Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2017: exoskeletons, autonomous forklifts, flying warehouses, last-mile delivery, and more.

Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2016: robot pickers, bridge-inspecting drones, autonomous freight shuttles, and more.

Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2015: solar-powered vessel, robot dispatcher, 3-D printed flight parts, and more.

Top 10 Supply Chain Innovations of 2014: hybrid DCs, 3-D prototypes, location-based inventory system, and more.

Supply Chain Innovators of 2013: paperless food chain, VLMs, cold chain fleet management, and more.

TAGS: Global Supply Chain MHL Magazine Warehousing Transportation & Distribution Labor Management
