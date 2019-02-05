Canada Moves Forward with Autonomous Truck Testing

On January 22, 2019, Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation is expanding its 10-year pilot project to test and evaluate the use of automated vehicles (AVs) on Ontario roadways

The government announced a pilot program for cooperative truck platooning (Platoon Pilot). A cooperative truck platoon means two or more commercial motor vehicles that use an advanced driver assistance system and vehicle-to-vehicle communication system to travel in a convoy where the vehicles steer, accelerate and brake cooperatively and synchronously.

The Ministry is allowing a limited pilot of truck platoons to demonstrate their potential, compatibility with existing road users and infrastructure and confirm their overall safety.

As the number of participants is limited, not all applicants who apply and satisfy the preconditions to participation may be approved. Conditions to participation in the Platoon Pilot include: