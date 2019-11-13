DOT Awards $900 Million Investment in Infrastructure

U.S. Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced on Nov. 12 that the government will invest $900 million in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program.

The funding has been awarded to 55 projects in 35 states. ( Find the list of investments here.)

“The Administration is targeting BUILD Transportation grants to repair, rebuild, and revitalize significant infrastructure projects across the country,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Fiscal Year 2019 BUILD Transportation grants are for investments in surface transportation infrastructure and have been awarded on a competitive basis to projects with a significant impact in their local or regional communities. BUILD funding supports roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation.

The program selection criteria encompassed safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, state of good repair, environmental sustainability, innovation, and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders.

To reflect the Administration’s ongoing effort to rebalance historic underinvestment in rural America, DOT has awarded 50% of BUILD Transportation grant funding to projects located in rural areas. For this round of BUILD grants, the maximum grant award is $25 million, and no more than $90 million can be awarded to a single State.