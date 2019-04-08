Economy to Lose $726 Million Per Day if Border Closes

If the border with Mexico is closed to U.S. businesses the cost could be $726 million daily, according to the The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

NAM Chief Economist Chad Moutray noted the following economic statistics:

More than 21,000 manufacturing companies in America export to Mexico.

In 2018, the U.S. exported $265 billion of goods across the Mexico border.

The jobs of nearly 1 million American manufacturing workers are related directly to exports to Mexico, and those jobs would be immediately at risk should the border close.

More than 3.3 million American jobs in other sectors of the U.S. economy that have been created as a result of these export-related jobs would also be at risk.

“The NAM has been to the border to witness the situation firsthand,” said NAM CEO Jay Timmons. “Congress absolutely must tackle comprehensive immigration reform immediately to address the real national security and humanitarian concerns that are a direct result of our current broken system.

“Manufacturers have offered ‘A Way Forward,’ a practical, comprehensive solution that provides security and compassion and addresses economic realities. Congress needs to act now so that manufacturing jobs are not at risk, and this plan should serve as a positive starting point.”