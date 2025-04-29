DHL, C.H. Robinson Join 1-10 Coalition

The freight sector's I-10 coalition, which was formed to test long-haul heavy-duty battery-electric vehicle operations along the US I-10 corridor between Los Angeles, California and El Paso, Texas, expanded on April 28.

New members C.H. Robinson, DHL Supply Chain, Electrolux Group, and IKEA have joined the coalition alongside previously announced members, including AIT Worldwide Logistics, Maersk, Microsoft and PepsiCo.

"Electrifying long-haul freight requires bold action and strong collaboration across industries," said Christoph Wolff, CEO of Smart Freight Centre, a non-profit organization for climate action in the freight sector. "By expanding our consortium, we are building the partnerships necessary to drive real-world deployment of zero-emission trucking at scale. This corridor will serve as a model for the future of freight decarbonization, demonstrating that the industry is ready to lead the transition..

Terawatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with a network of charging solutions, will serve as the strategic charging solutions partner for the project, planned for 2027. Coalition members will use six of Terawatt's owned charging hubs along the I-10 corridor, enabling shippers and carriers to test electric truck operations. Each site offers Megawatt Charging System (MCS) capable chargers, supporting the latest in Class 8 electric and autonomous vehicles, and will also provide advanced security features to protect vehicles, cargo, and equipment.

"We welcome the I-10 Coalition as the existence of an accessible and reliable network of EV charging infrastructure is critical to enabling the implementation of medium- and heavy-duty EVs that utilize the heavily trafficked I-10 trucking corridor," said Stephan Schablinski, vice president GoGreen for DHL Supply Chain North America, in a statement.

DHL has committed to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 and has created a decarbonization strategy across its network of more than 500 operations in North America, including operating 30% of its heavy-duty fleet with zero or near zero emission technologies by 2030.