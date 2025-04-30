Cargo Thefts Remains Very High

Transportation brokers continue to face staggering losses, increasingly complex scams, and a lack of support from federal law enforcement agencies and regulators, according to the newly released State of Fraud in the Industry report from the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA).

TIA recorded over 1,600 fraud reports between September 2024 and February 2025—a 65% increase from the previous period, despite covering two fewer months.

Unlawful brokerage, cargo theft, and identity spoofing remain rampant, with 22% of respondents reporting more than $200,000 lost due to fraud in the past six months. Meanwhile, 10% of respondents said they’ve spent over $200,000 on fraud prevention, underscoring the dual cost of defending against and responding to these attacks.

“Strategic fraud and cargo theft in our industry has reached a boiling point," said Chris Burroughs, TIA President & CEO, in a statement. "It’s no longer an inconvenience—it’s a crisis.”

Key findings from the report include:

T ruckload freight remains the top target : 97% of respondents cited it as the most fraud-prone mode.

Unlawful brokerage remains the most common scam: 34% of respondents cited this scheme, where criminals pose as legitimate brokers to steal loads or payments, as the top fraud tactic they face. These scams often target small businesses and can disrupt the entire delivery process, leaving freight stranded or stolen, ultimately escalating costs and driving up consumer prices.

Fraud isn’t isolated : 83% of respondents experienced at least three types of fraud in the last six months.

Texas, California, South Carolina, and Washington were among the top states where fraudulent activity originated, underscoring the widespread nature of the crisis.

Nearly half of all reported thefts targeted everyday goods, including household items and electronics/appliances.