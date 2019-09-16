NSC 2019: OSHA's Top 10 Violations for 2019

Companies around the United States still are failing to address the same hazards that are leading to OSHA's top 10 violations.

Patrick Kapust, deputy director of OSHA’s Directorate of Enforcement Programs, announced the 2019 preliminary results to a crowded room of safety professionals at the National Safety Congress and Expo.

The 2019 list covered a citation period between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 15, 2019.

“Far too many preventable injuries and deaths occur on the job,” said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council, in a statement. “The OSHA Top 10 list is a helpful guide for understanding just how adept America’s businesses are in complying with the basic rules of workplace safety. This list should serve as a challenge for us to do better as a nation and expect more from employers. It should also serve as a catalyst for individual employees to re-commit to safety.”

