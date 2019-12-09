Skip navigation
Menu
Global Supply Chain

'Made in America' Holiday Gifts - 2019

Made in America Gift Guide 2019
Start Slideshow

People are always searching for products that are “Made in America.”

According to ABC News the average American will spend $700 on holiday gifts this year. This will total more than $465 billion.

If that money was spent entirely on U.S.-made products it would create 4.6 million jobs, according to the the National Retail Federation.  

With that sentiment in mind, the Alliance for American Manufacturers released its  2019 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide. 

Here are a few ideas from that list.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Combating Slavery in Supply Chain Just Got Easier
Combating Slavery in Supply Chain Just Got Easier
Dec 06, 2019
toyota-hybrid-prius-line-dealership-Mark-Ralston-AFP-Getty-Images.jpg
Toyota’s Biggest Problem Is Keeping Hybrid Car Models in Stock
Dec 06, 2019
DHL: Digitizing Transportation
The Digitization of Transportation
Dec 05, 2019
lost-at-sea.jpg
Lost at Sea: The Impact of New Maritime Trade Regulations
Dec 04, 2019