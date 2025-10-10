ALAN Announces 2025 Humanitarian Logistics Awards Winners

On October 7, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) announced the 2025 recipients of its Humanitarian Logistics Awards.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve often said that when bad things happen, good people show up," said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Futon, in a statement. "That’s what these awards are all about. “Throughout the years and over the course of many disasters, all of our award recipients have repeatedly stepped up to help without ever asking what’s in it for them – and truly gone above and beyond to assist disaster survivors.”

This year’s honorees include:

Continental Logistics, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Award.

The company earned its award for providing $11,000 worth of the pro bono transportation that was needed to deliver donated goods to numerous food banks, community centers and other humanitarian organizations that served more than 173,000 individuals after Hurricane Helene, the Los Angeles wildfires and other disasters.

Fleet Advantage, which received ALAN’s Employee Engagement Award

The company was honored for the charitable work of its employees through its Kids Around The Corner Foundation, which served 51 non-profit organizations and helped with relief efforts after disasters such as Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton during 2024.

Throughout the year, the company hosted eight volunteer events, making it possible for its personnel to directly help the communities where they live and work. These volunteers’ efforts included assembling and distributing over 2,000 meals and hygiene kits; assisting with hurricane relief efforts; providing more than 100 Easter baskets; and collecting and assembling 200 backpacks with necessary school supplies for people in need.

Niagara Cares, which received ALAN’s Employee Engagement Award

The company received its award for mobilizing hundreds of its employees to support relief efforts in California’s Palisades and Altadena areas after the Los Angeles wildfires, including assembling care packages for first responders; creating hygiene and care kits for displaced residents; and painting murals, building learning gardens and planting trees to restore a sense of hope and re-beautify areas that were damaged by the fires.

Partners Warehouse, a Flex Logistics company, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Award

The company was honored for providing ALAN with the donated long-term warehousing space and logistics support it needed to accept the largest material equipment donation in its history – 80 pallet jacks. These jacks, which ALAN has been using to assist nonprofits with their Hurricane Helene, Arkansas Tornado and other relief efforts, have already enabled these humanitarian organizations to serve more than 700,000 individuals in need.

Dr. Burcu Balçik of Ozyegin University, who received ALAN’s Research and Academic Contributions Award

Dr. Balçkik was lauded for her pioneering work in data-driven decision-making during the preparedness, response and recovery phases of humanitarian operations. Her research in areas such as stock pre-positioning, last-mile aid planning, supplier framework agreements and needs assessment planning, as well as her collaboration with researchers from around the world, has led to many tangible gains in disaster preparedness, coordination and fairness.

And ALAN’s founders, who received ALAN’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Seven individuals and nine professional associations or nonprofits were recognized for creating ALAN in 2005 and providing ALAN with ongoing support ever since. Over the past two decades, ALAN has served more than 300 non-profit organizations across more than 100 disasters, delivering free logistics services, equipment and expertise that have been valued at millions of dollars and benefitting the lives of approximately 10 million people.

“Each of these recipients exemplifies what selfless logistics is all about – all while reminding us of the incredible good the supply chain community can do,” Fulton said. “We’re thankful for their generosity, inspired by their example, and honored to give them the recognition they so deeply deserve.”