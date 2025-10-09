Consumer Spending Slowed in September, But Remains ‘Robust’

Total retail sales, excluding automobiles and gasoline, were down 0.66% seasonally adjusted month over month but up 5.42% unadjusted year over year in September.

Digital products (such as electronic books and games) were up 0.52% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 21.35% year over year unadjusted.

Total sales were up 5.12% year over year for the first nine months of the year and core sales were up 5.32%.