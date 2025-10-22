Companies Urged to Address Scope 3 Emissions

As companies face mounting pressure on two fronts: physical risks driven by the direct impacts of a changing climate, and transition risks arising from shifts in policy, markets, and technology as the global economy transitions toward a low-carbon future, a recent report warned of the effects of supply chain emissions.

The report, Scope 3: From Unmanaged Risk to Untapped Opportunity, from EcoVadis and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), said that ignoring supply chain emissions (Scope 3) could cost companies over $500 billion in annual liabilities globally by 2030.

For the average company, Scope 3 emissions are 21 times larger than Scopes 1 and 2 combined, but only 24% of companies report on them, and just 8% set reduction targets.

“The financial risks of climate inaction are clear, but so are the opportunities,” said Pierre-François Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis, in a statement. “By addressing Scope 3 emissions, companies can protect profitability while building a more resilient supply chain. The time to act is now, and the most effective place to start is with suppliers, where the majority of emissions lie.”

The report finds that investing in climate action for the supply chain today could achieve up to three to six times ROI through loss aversion from avoiding costs linked to future carbon-price regulation.