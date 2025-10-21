Consumers to Spend Record Amount on Holidays

Consumers seem to be in a spending mood. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual consumer survey consumers plan to spend $890.49 per person on average this year on holiday gifts, food, decorations and other seasonal items.

The amount is the second-highest in the survey’s 23-year history and falls only 1.3% less than last year’s record of $901.99.

“Time and again, Americans prioritize spending on loved ones for holidays despite economic uncertainty,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said in a statement. “With more consumers planning to seek out sale events this year, retailers are prepared to deliver on deals and value to ensure consumers have everything they need to make the holiday special.”

Nearly all U.S. adults (91%) plan to celebrate winter holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa this year, in line with recent years.

Out of the total, $627.93 will go to gifts for family and friends. The remaining $262.56 will be used on seasonal items like food or candy, decorations and greeting cards.