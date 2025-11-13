Supply Chain Leaders Expecting Multiple Disruptions Through 2030

A new survey, Insight 2030: Opportunities and Challenges for the Supply Chain of the Future, shows that supply chain leaders are expecting a range of disruptive forces through 2030.

The survey asked how concerned respondents were about specific areas. The results are as follows:

Cybersecurity related to operations -- 56%

Impact of demand changes/growth on service levels 50%

Inadequate technological solutions -- 49%

Outdated systems and software -- 47%

Inability to react quickly to new market of product needs -- 47%

Poor adaptability to supply chain disruptions -- 46%

Lack of standardization globally -- 46%

Managing growth of e-commerce -- 46%

Inefficient transportation management -45%

Labor scarcity -- 45%

Difficulties meeting regulatory requirements 45%

While 99% of executives view the supply chain as critical to business success, 73% expect their supply chains to be more reliant on AI, and 70% anticipate cybersecurity threats to disrupt operations by 2030.

Other disruptive forces cited include higher labor costs (69%), labor shortages (66%), natural disasters (63%) and international tensions (62%).

Rapid technology evolution also emerged as a key concern, with about half of participants pointing to “inadequate technological solutions” (49%) and “outdated systems” (47%), even though nine of ten were using management systems installed or upgraded in the last five years.

"Since 2020, supply chains have been in a period of transformation," said Mark Kunar, CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America, in a statement. "While supply chain leaders may be hoping for a period of stability in the coming years, the research presented in this report indicates the pace of change may actually be accelerating."

“While advanced systems and increased automation have become essential in managing the modern supply chain, these technologies also bring their own set of concerns, as well as implementation and management challenges.”

Key findings from the survey include: