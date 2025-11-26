72% of Executives Say Trade Wars Will Affect ESG Strategies

The risk posed by tariffs and trade wars is the most significant external supply chain risk to business, according to 72% of US executives surveyed in part two of the 2025 US Business Sustainability Landscape Outlook, from EcoVadis.

The ripple effects of rising tariffs and trade pressures are significant as 56% of respondents say tariff policies will force their organizations to compromise on sustainability or ESG priorities.

Only 23% say they will uphold their ESG strategies and commitments regardless of tariff and trade pressures.

While executives agree that trade disputes dominate the risk landscape, views diverge on what comes next. For C-suite leaders, the risk picture is broader with 41% citing extreme climate events and 40% pointing to geopolitical conflict as top concerns

Directors and vice presidents are focused on operational headaches that disrupt their daily responsibilities, from cyber threats and labor disruptions (both 36%) to ESG regulatory compliance challenges in different regions (33%).

Across functional teams, risk and compliance leaders stand apart, naming cyber threats (63%) as their top concern above tariffs (58%) and labor disruptions (42%). Finance, supply chain, and procurement and sourcing leaders still point to tariffs as their chief risk but differ in what follows: finance leaders highlight cyber threats (34%) and climate events (32%), supply chain leaders point to ESG regulatory compliance across geographies (44%) and geopolitical conflict (39%), and procurement and sourcing leaders cite cyber threats and labor disruptions (both 35%) alongside extreme climate events (34%).

“Tariffs and trade wars are intensifying the pressure on supply chains and exposing cracks in sustainability commitments,” said Pierre-François Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis, in a statement. “Leaders are being forced to make trade-offs in real time to balance immediate cost and sourcing pressures against longer-term sustainability goals. The companies that will come out ahead are those using supplier intelligence to see risks early, diversify their options, and avoid letting short-term shocks derail long-term resilience.”

These pressures are adding to the strain of broader supply chain disruptions. Nearly half (44%) of companies experienced 4 to 10 disruptions tied to third-party failures, trade disputes, labor issues, or environmental events in the past year, while 22% faced 11 or more.

In response, leaders are taking action to build resilience with 61% working with value chain partners to reformulate product or service offerings to reduce upstream vulnerabilities, 56% focusing on second and third sourcing strategies of key components, 52% actively engaging suppliers on ESG and sustainability issues, 51% shifting sourcing away from risky regions, 36% bolstering supplier risk management capabilities, and 20% turning to continuity insurance.

Other findings include: