Consumer Shopping Will Hit Record on Super Saturday

Super Saturday shoppers are expected to embrace multiple channels this year, with nearly half, or 71.6 million (45%), planning to shop both in-store and online, up from 69.5 million (44%) in 2024.

For the remainder who are planning to shop a single channel, 46.2 million people (29%) will do so exclusively in-store, while 41.1 million (26%) will shop online only.

The top destinations where consumers plan to finish their shopping include online (46%), department stores (33%) and discount stores (26%).

The top gifts shoppers have picked up so far include clothing and accessories (48%), toys (30%), gift cards (27%), books, music, movies, video games and other media (25%) and personal care or beauty items (23%).

As of early December, consumers had completed just over half (51%) of their holiday shopping on average. For those who still had more than half of their items left on their shopping lists, top reasons included that they were still trying to figure out what to buy (33%), had other financial priorities before December (25%) or were waiting for family and friends to let them know what gifts they wanted (23%).

“Along with tangible items, gifts of experience continue to be a popular choice for people looking to create memories with loved ones,” Prosper Insights & Analytics Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said in a statement. “Three in 10 shoppers (31%) plan to give an experience this year, such as art classes or tickets to an event. This figure has grown in popularity over the past 10 years, when only 22% of shoppers expected to give an experience in 2015.”