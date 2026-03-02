ISM: Manufacturing Expands for Second Month

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in February for the second straight month. However, this expansion is only the third one in 40 months, according to the ISM’s Manufacturing PMI Report on March 2.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 52.4% in February, a 0.2-percentage point decrease compared to the reading of 52.6% in January.

The overall economy continued in expansion for the 16th month.

"In February, U.S. manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory, although growing at a slower pace than the month before,” said Susan Spence, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, in a statement. "Three demand indicators (the New Orders, Backlog of Orders and New Export Orders indexes) are in expansion, and the Customers' Inventories Index remains in 'too low' territory, contracting at a slightly slower rate. A 'too low' status for the Customers' Inventories Index is usually considered positive for future production."

Index readings are as follows:

-- Supplier Deliveries Index indicated a reading of 55.1% is up 0.7 percentage point from the 54.4% in January.

--Inventories Index registered 48.8%, up 1.2 percentage points compared to January's reading of 47.6%.

-- Customers' Inventories Index reading of 38.8% is a 0.1-percentage point increase compared to January.

--New Export Orders Index reading of 50.3% is 0.1 percentage point higher than the reading of 50.2% registered in January.

--Imports Index registered 54.9%, 4.9 percentage points higher than January's reading of 50% and the highest since February 2022 (55.4%).

-- New Orders Index expanded for the second straight month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 55.8%, down 1.3 percentage points compared to January's figure of 57.1%.

--Production Index registered 53.5%, 2.4 percentage points lower than January's reading of 55.9%.

--Prices Index registered 70.5%, an 11.5-percentage point jump from January's reading of 59% and its highest reading since June 2022 (78.5%).

-- Backlog of Orders Index registered 56.6%, up 5 percentage points compared to the 51.6% recorded in January and its highest reading since May 2022 (58.7 %).

--Employment Index registered 48.8%, up 0.7 percentage point from January's figure of 48.1%.