10 Most Resilient Countries

Denmark’s performance was driven by an increase in its scores in cybersecurity, climate risk exposure, climate risk quality, fire risk quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

The United States—which includes three zones—finished outside the top 10, with Zone 1 (Eastern United States) ranking No. 12, Zone 2 (Western United States) No. 16 and Zone 3 (Midwest / Southwestern United States) at No. 11.

Elsewhere in the Americas, Mexico (80) slipped by four spots and Brazil (71) by 14. In Asia, India continued its rise, moving up three spots in Zone 1 (Eastern India) to 94, and four spots in Zones 2 (Northern India) to 100 and 3 (Central / Western region) to 76.

Overall, the biggest risers over the past five years include Ghana, which climbed 18 places to rank 70; Rwanda, up 14 places to 67; and Nigeria, which gained 12 positions to reach 102. The steepest declines include Croatia, which dropped 22 places to 44; Cameroon, down 18 to 113; Mongolia, which fell 17 spots to 108; and Iran, which dipped 16 spots to 125.

Taken together, this year’s index results indicate relatively higher scores in Europe and Asia, mixed performance in parts of the Americas and improvements in several African countries.

In summary, locations in the top 50 tend to recover more than 30% faster on average from property losses than those further down the table.