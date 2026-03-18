Supply Chain Scenarios to Consider Due to War in Iran

Scenario B-- Prolonged spread: Conflict extends and widens

Hostilities continue beyond three weeks. The conflict draws in proxy networks, spreads to new geographies, and produces a sustained, multi-vector disruption to global supply chains that extends well beyond the Middle East.

In this scenario, a combination of sustained regional tension involving Iran, increased activity by affiliated groups in neighboring countries, limited early progress in US- and Israel‑aligned diplomatic efforts, and broader instability across the Middle East contributes to a conflict that extends beyond three weeks.

The consequences for global supply chains are not simply “more of the same”. They are qualitatively different. What begins as a Middle Eastern logistics and energy disruption evolves into a structural, multi-geography shock that challenges supply chain architectures across every sector and every region simultaneously.

Senior supply chain leaders need to understand the geographic and sectoral contagion pathways through which a prolonged conflict in the Middle East translates into supply chain damage in regions and sectors that appear, on the surface, to be remote from the conflict.

The critical insight for Scenario B In a prolonged conflict, the Middle East is not where your supply chain problem is; it’s where your supply chain problem started. By week four or five of sustained hostilities, the material operational challenge for most senior supply chain executives will be managing cascading disruptions in South Asia, East Asia, Europe, and their own domestic markets. The map of disruption expands. The number of simultaneous decisions required multiplies. The governance, risk management, and operational structures designed for a single-vector crisis are insufficient for what Scenario B demands.

Your thinking priorities under Scenario B

Shift mental model: You are no longer in incident management; you are in protracted crisis leadership.

The single most important cognitive shift required of senior supply chain leaders in Scenario B is this: the mental model of incident management - in which there is a defined beginning, a defined response, and a defined recovery - is no longer the right frame. You are in protracted crisis leadership. The rules are different.

In incident management, the question is: how do we get back to normal? In protracted crisis leadership, the question is: what is the new operating baseline we need to build, and how do we build it - while continuing to manage ongoing disruption at the same time?

This shift has profound implications. It means that your crisis governance structure is not temporary; it’s a parallel management capability that will need to operate indefinitely alongside normal business operations. It means that your people will experience crisis fatigue, and you need to design against that. It means that your financial reserves allocated to crisis response will be drawn down over months, not weeks.

And it means that the strategic decisions you make now - on sourcing, routing, supplier relationships, and inventory - are not emergency measures. They are the foundations of a new supply chain architecture.

Think in waves, not snapshots

Scenario B unfolds in waves of disruption, not as a single static event. Each week that the conflict continues produces new escalation events, new proxy activations, new market repricing, and new geographic spread. Your thinking needs to be wave-based: what is the current wave, what is the next probable wave, and what do I need to do now to be positioned for the wave after that?

This requires genuine scenario planning capacity, not the annual tabletop exercise variety, but a live, continuously updated assessment of how the conflict is evolving and what its nextorder supply chain consequences are. If your organization does not have this capability inhouse, you need to source it externally and immediately.

Triage your supply chain: Not everything can be fixed simultaneously

Under Scenario B, you will face simultaneous disruptions across multiple supply chains, multiple geographies, and multiple product categories. The temptation is to try to manage all of them at once. This produces a fragmented, under-resourced response across the board.

Manage your leadership team and your organization for the long haul

This is the element of Scenario B that is least discussed in supply chain literature and most consequential in practice. Protracted crisis management is psychologically and physically exhausting - for you, for your leadership team, and for the people across your organization who are making supply chain decisions in real time under sustained pressure.

Crisis fatigue produces the same decision-making failures as acute stress - but more insidiously, because it accumulates slowly and its effects are not immediately obvious. Supply chain leaders in Scenario B must actively design against crisis fatigue: rotating the leadership burden, protecting decision-making capacity through structured rest and recovery, and maintaining organizational communication that is honest about the duration and difficulty of the situation without producing despair.

What you should be doing under Scenario B

Establish a War Room structure - this is not a temporary crisis team

Reconstitute your Supply Chain Crisis Committee as a permanent War Room with a defined operational rhythm - daily intelligence briefing, every-other-day decision session, weekly board report. Assign dedicated resource to it: analysts, a programme management function, and a communications lead. This structure will need to operate for months, not weeks. Staff it accordingly

Conduct an immediate supply chain triage and establish priority tiers

Within the first week of entering Scenario B, convene a leadership session to explicitly triage your supply chains. Classify every critical supply chain as: Tier 1 - mission-critical, full resource allocation; Tier 2 - important, managed resource allocation; Tier 3 - tolerable disruption, monitoring only. Communicate this classification to your team and resource your response accordingly. Revisit it weekly as the situation evolves.

Diversify supply geography - now, not as a long-term project

The geographic concentration risks that Scenario B exposes cannot wait for a post-crisis strategic review. The organizations that will emerge from this strongest are those that make rapid sourcing diversification decisions under pressure - qualifying alternate suppliers in non-affected geographies, accepting short-term quality and cost compromises in exchange for supply security, and treating geographic diversification as a survival imperative rather than a procurement optimization project.

Build and defend financial reserves specifically for the crisis period

Extended supply chain crisis consumes cash - in emergency sourcing premiums, logistics cost inflation, inventory build, and the hidden cost of management time. Work with your CFO to ringfence a dedicated financial reserve for the crisis period, with a defined governance process for drawdown. Organizations that exhaust their crisis financial reserves before the conflict ends face a particularly dangerous decision environment - forced to choose between supply security and financial stability at exactly the wrong moment.

Maintain near-real-time visibility across your extended supply network In a prolonged, spreading conflict, the greatest operational risk is not the disruptions you know about – it’s the ones you do not see coming until they hit. Invest immediately in supply chain intelligence capability: enhanced supplier communication protocols, third-party risk monitoring services, logistics tracking at tier-2 and beyond, and a formal intelligence cycle that feeds situation updates to the War Room within 24 hours of any significant development.

Engage your customers in strategic dialogue - not just operational updates

In a protracted crisis, your customers are not passive recipients of your supply constraints. They are strategic partners whose decisions about inventory, demand timing, and alternative sourcing will materially affect your own supply chain management. The most resilient supply chains in Scenario B will be those where customer-supplier relationships are sufficiently mature for genuinely collaborative planning under uncertainty. If those relationships do not exist today, build them. The conversations you have now will define the partnerships you have when this is over.

Manage the China / Taiwan risk premium with clear-eyed attention

The potential for a US-China confrontation over Taiwan - even as a market risk premium rather than an actual event - represents the most consequential secondary supply chain risk in Scenario B. If your organization has significant China or Taiwan concentration in its supply chain, you need a documented contingency plan - not a vague aspiration to diversify - that can be activated if Taiwan Strait risk escalates further. The time to develop that plan is now, before the risk premium becomes a reality.

Protect your people - crisis fatigue is a supply chain risk

Supply chain leaders in Scenario B face a human capital challenge that does not appear on any risk register but is one of the most consequential risks they will manage. The people making your supply chain decisions - your procurement teams, logistics coordinators, supplier relationship managers, and crisis committee members - are operating under sustained pressure with no clear end date. Actively monitor and manage their well-being. Rotate crisis management responsibilities. Recognize and reward extraordinary effort. The quality of decision-making under protracted crisis is directly proportional to the resilience of the people making the decisions.