Industrial Real Estate Shifts Inland Due to New Trade Patterns

Shifting global trade patterns and cost pressures are reshaping industrial real estate demand across North America, with logistics users increasingly moving large-scale distribution activity away from coastal port markets and toward lower-cost inland logistics hubs. This is according to a new report from Cushman & Wakefield, “North America Ports & Trade Update: 2025 in Review.”

Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and tariff volatility, cargo volumes at the 10 largest U.S. maritime ports declined just 0.3% in 2025, underscoring the resilience of U.S. trade flows even as supply chains continue to adjust.

However, the report finds that the benefits of trade activity are increasingly flowing beyond traditional port markets.

Port-proximate industrial markets captured just 19% of total U.S. industrial net absorption in 2025, the lowest share recorded in the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, demand across the broader U.S. industrial market strengthened, with national net absorption rising 16.3% year over year.