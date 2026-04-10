DOL Launches New Tools to Strengthen Supply Chains

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the launch of a new suite of voluntary self-assessment tools to empower U.S. companies to strengthen their global supply chains and protect their brands. The department also said these efforts would defend American workers from unfair competition due to labor abuses overseas.

“The Labor Department remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting American industry from foreign labor abuse and deceptive trade practices,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, in a statement.

"Our new suite of self-assessment tools gives American businesses the critical resources they need to identify and eliminate risks, fortify global supply chains, and engage in the global economy from a position of strength and dominance.”

The voluntary self-assessment tools provide practical, user-friendly guidance to help companies evaluate labor practices, map supply-chain risks, and take concrete steps to ensure alignment with U.S. law banning imports made with forced labor.

The self-assessment tools are:

LaborShield: A mobile app that features information on egregious labor violations in over 145 countries.

ImportWatch: A resource that brings together the department’s labor abuse research with U.S. import data from the U.S. Census Bureau to produce a red-flag list of all high-risk goods for U.S. importers.

SourcingStrong: A tool to help U.S. businesses build strong labor due diligence systems to identify and manage risk in their supply chains.

Supply Chain Traceability Portal: The portal provides visibility across supply chains and beyond the first tier to expose where exploitative labor hides.

Coordinated by the department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the administration notes that by equipping companies with actionable tools, the department is helping businesses reduce risk, strengthen supply chains, and compete from a position of strength.

“American workers should never lose out because foreign competitors cut corners, exploit labor, and rig the system,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling, in a statement. “These new self-assessment tools put power back where it belongs – with American businesses – so they can spot risks early, fix problems fast, and build competitive, resilient supply chains. Strong due diligence and clear standards protect American jobs and American industry – leveling the playing field for American workers. We owe them nothing less.”

More information on workers is available.