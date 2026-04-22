Logistics Companies Increase Prioritizing Growth

In a sign that US logistics companies are in growth-strategy mode, new data from the US Logistics Growth Stability Index, produced by Tech.co, has revealed a record-breaking rise in companies prioritizing growth in March.

The index reached its highest figure (1.3) in March 2026 from its lowest in February (0.8).

The survey also found a two percentage point increase in US logistics businesses prioritizing new technology adoption (rising from 17% in February to 19% in March). This places ‘adopting new technology’ as the top priority for US logistics businesses in March.

Lower operational pressure could be leaving time for business leaders to move away from optimization and focus instead on growth. Tech.co’s ‘Operational Pressure Index’ score saw a sharp drop from its peak score in February (44) to its second lowest score in March (37).

Lower operational pressure could be leaving time for business leaders to move away from optimization and focus instead on growth.

The finding show a 10 percentage-point rise in fuel card adoption from 9% in February to 19% in March. This is likely due to a recent increase in diesel prices, which could be pushing companies to take control of their fuel costs by expanding their current fuel card adoption.

For a potentially similar reason, an increase of 10 percentage-points was also seen in route optimization adoption, possibly due to its 20-30% reduction in fuel costs.

Retention and Recruitment

The second-highest priority for US logistics businesses is retention and recruitment. A gradual increase since January makes it the second most common priority (18%); however, this is solely due to the increase in recruitment efforts.

High levels of freight could be driving companies to expand their workforce and recruit more drivers to keep freight moving. Tech.co’s ‘Freight Demand Index found that 83% of US logistics businesses had a moderate to high level of freight to haul in March.

Regulatory concerns surrounding foreign drivers, as the government bans them from having commercial driver’s licenses, could be fueling a need to hire more drivers and retain current staff.