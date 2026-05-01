Manufacturing Continues Expanding in April: ISM

For the fourth consecutive month, economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in April, according to the ISM Manufacturing PMI Report.

The Manufacturing PMI® registered 52.7% in April, the same reading as March.

The overall economy continued to expand for the 18th month in a row.

"In this second month of the Iran War (at the time of data collection), 31% of the comments were positive and 69% negative, with a positive to negative sentiment ratio of 1 to 2.2," said Susan Spence, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. Among comments, the war was mentioned in 47% and tariffs in 18%.

The Index readings were as follows:

Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the fifth month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 60.6% is up 1.7 percentage points from the 58.9% recorded in March; the index has risen in each of the last five months, meaning delivery times are increasingly slowing.

Inventories Index registered 49%, up 1.9 percentage points compared to March's reading of 47.1%.

Customers' Inventories Index reading of 39.1% is a 1-percentage point decrease compared to March.

New Export Orders Index reading of 47.9% is 2 percentage points lower than the reading of 49.9% registered in March, making it the second month in a row in contraction territory.

Imports Index registered 50.3%, 2.3 percentage points lower than March's reading of 52.6%.

New Orders Index expanded for the fourth straight month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 54.1%, up 0.6 percentage point compared to March's figure of 53.5%.

Production Index registered 53.4%, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than March's reading of 55.1%.

Prices Index remained in expansion territory, registering 84.6%, a 6.3-percentage point jump from March's reading of 78.3%. In the last three months, the Prices Index has increased 25.6 percentage points to reach its highest level since April 2022 (84.6 %.

Backlog of Orders Index registered 51.4%, down 3 percentage points compared to the 54.4% recorded in March.

Employment Index registered 46.4%, down 2.3 percentage points from March's figure of 48.7%.