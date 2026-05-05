Spending to Hit Record $38 Billion for Mother's Day

It seems Americans are still in a mood to buy, especially for their mothers, Consumer spending on Mother’s Day is expected to reach a record $38 billion this year, according to the annual survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

The amount surpasses last year’s total spending of $34.1 billion and exceeds the previous record of $35.7 billion set in 2023.

“Mother’s Day remains a priority for many Americans, and they plan to lean into the holiday despite current economic uncertainty,” NRF Chief Economist Mark Mathews said in a statement.

Consistent with recent years, 84% of U.S. adults plan to celebrate Mother’s Day. On a per-person basis, consumers plan to spend a record average of $284.25 on gifts, up from $259.04 last year and the previous record of $274.02 in 2023.