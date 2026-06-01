ISM: Manufacturing at Highest Reading Since May 2022

For manufacturing only 2% of the sector's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in May, compared to 19% in April,
June 1, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
160299360@Pf Joe|Dreamstimes
ISM: Manufacturing at Highest Reading Since May 2022

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in May for the fifth consecutive month, according to ISM's May report released on June 1. 

The Manufacturing PMI registered 54% in May, 1.3 percentage points higher than in April and its highest reading since May 2022 (55.9%)).

"Looking at the manufacturing economy, only 2% of the sector's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in May, compared to 19% in April, and the percentage of manufacturing GDP in strong contraction was also 2%, the same as in April," said Susan Spence, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, in a statement. 

The overall economy continued to expand for the 19th month in a row. 

Index Readings

Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the sixth month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 60.6% repeated its April figure after the index increased in each of the previous five months. 

Inventories Index registered 49.9%, up compared to April's reading of 49%.

Customers' Inventories Index reading of 42.7% compared to the 39.1% recorded in April.

New Export Orders Index returned to expansion territory with a reading of 50.6%, higher than the 47.9% registered in April. 

Imports Index registered 53%, higher than April's reading of 50.3%. 

What Respondents are Saying

"In May, 25% of the comments were positive and 69% negative, with a 1-to-2.7 ratio of positive to negative sentiment," said Susan Spence, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. "Among comments, the Iran war was mentioned in 42% and tariffs in 18%; 57% of the panelists mentioned pricing volatility as an issue for their companies.

"Impact of Iran conflict starting to directly and negatively impact cost of supply chain. Oil and related commodities are escalating in price." [Transportation Equipment]

"The Middle East conflict is triggering shipment delays and uncertainties. Elevated gas prices and inflation will surely impact our purchases. However, over the last quarter, we've seen increased demand that was unexpected." [Machinery]

"As with all companies, we have felt the effects of fuel-related inflation and general market uncertainty due to overall economic variability and geopolitical events that have impacted such markets as construction, automotive and agriculture, as well as the general industrial sector." [Chemical Products]

"Continuing trends of 15% sales increase in April, cost increases on a majority of raw materials, and fuel charges on many inbound and outbound deliveries. We remain cautiously optimistic that if global economic factors stabilize and the Iran conflict ends, we can continue with increased sales and maintain acceptable margins." [Chemical Products]

"Cost of diesel is having huge impacts on our profitability. Confusion abounds around tariff refunds. We purchase many imported goods but in most cases are not the importer of record, so it is currently unclear to what we may be entitled." [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]

"Prices continue to rise for many products — some due to increase in data center creation for electronic components, others as a result of the Iran war and reductions in availability of oil/petroleum." [Computer & Electronic Products]

"Supply constraints continue to propagate and are a key headwind to supporting increased aerospace and defense demand. Semiconductors, critical minerals and certain types of raw materials are illustrative examples of sales plans at risk. Corporate risk mitigation actions are underway to secure supply in the midst of constraints." [Transportation Equipment]

"The current atmosphere is one of extreme uncertainty and concern for the future in terms of both price stability and longer-term supply continuity related to the Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz closure. We have a lot of negotiations in process related to requested price increases, some related to oil prices and some still fallout from the 2025 tariff/geopolitical climate." [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]

"Continued dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) volatility, increased gas prices and tariffs are causing long lead constraints and price hikes that customers are not willing to bear. Panic is starting within our industry." [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]

"Business appears to be weakening — uncertainty surrounding the Iran war, rising energy prices and customers unwilling to commit to expenditures beyond a very short term." [Fabricated Metal Products]

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Transforming Logistics: How 3PL Providers Are Driving Resilience, Innovation, and Strategic Collaboration
From Disruption to Strategy: How Supply Chains are Adapting for 2026