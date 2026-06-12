73% of Companies Lose Revenue from Supply Chain Issues

There is a major disconnect between how companies perceive supply chain performance and what they are actually delivering operationally, according to a new survey, 2026 Global Supply Chain Executive Report, from Cleo, an AI supply chain solutions company.

While 63% of companies say their supply chain operates as intended, 73% report losing revenue due to supply chain issues.

The report notes that this is due to a growing gap between supply chain design and day-to-day operations, driven by persistent disruptions in execution.

Core findings show supply chain disruptions are not just causing delays; they are creating measurable financial consequences. More than half (51%) of respondents say technology-related issues contribute to revenue loss, and among those affected, 65% cite SLA violations, chargebacks, penalties, and deductions as a result.

Supply chain issues are typically reported to impact 2–5% of total revenue, making them a major driver of margin erosion.

Additional findings include:

32% say supply chain software issues occur weekly

occur weekly 84% don’t have end-to-end, real-time visibility from order through return

from order through return 90% of organizations are already affected by geopolitical issue s or expect to be

s or expect to be 97% are comfortable with AI-based recommendations, 69% want AI with human oversight (“human-in-the-loop”)

“As volatility becomes a permanent operating condition, companies can no longer rely on fragmented systems, periodic fixes, or automation alone,” said Tushar Patel, CMO at Cleo,in a statement. “This year’s research shows that the problem is not just disruption itself. It is the inability to coordinate data, decisions, and execution quickly enough to prevent revenue loss from these disruptions.

"That is why supply chain orchestration, accelerated by AI, is gaining momentum. Businesses need a more connected, real-time operating model that transforms disparate transactions into intelligence that drives smarter, proactive actions.”

Even when companies can detect supply chain issues, resolving them remains a major challenge. Respondents say the most time-consuming parts of issue resolution are:

implementing fixes (60%)

determining root causes (58%)

identifying possible solutions (55%)

While external pressures remain a factor, the report suggests the more immediate challenge for many organizations is internal coordination. Automation adoption continues to rise, with 88% of respondents saying automation use is increasing, yet 55% say automation is also increasing operational complexity. In other words, companies are adding more technology, but it’s not necessarily making execution easier. Real-time visibility remains limited, even as automation expands.

As organizations look ahead, the findings point to a broader operating model shift. Companies are moving beyond isolated automation and traditional integration toward a more coordinated, real-time approach that can connect systems, standardize data, improve decision-making, and reduce the financial impact of supply chain disruptions. In that environment, supply chain orchestration is emerging as the mechanism that helps turn fragmented workflows into intelligent action.