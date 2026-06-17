Father’s Day Spending to Hit Record $27.9 Billion

As with all major holidays this year, consumers continue to spend.

Father’s Day spending is expected to reach a record $27.9 billion this year, according to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

This marks an increase from the previous record of $24 billion set last year.

“Despite economic pressures, Father’s Day remains just as important to shoppers as in years past,” NRF Chief Economist and Executive Director of Research Mark Mathews said in a statement. “In order to make the holiday fit their budgets, shoppers are pulling back in other spending areas. Retailers continue to meet consumer needs by offering items at affordable prices.”

In line with previous years, 77% of consumers plan to celebrate Father’s Day this year. On average, consumers expect to spend $226.58, up from the previous record of $199.38 in 2025. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, spending has increased across all categories, with the exception of shoppers ages 65 and older.

Forty-five percent of consumers plan to buy a gift for a father or stepfather, followed by a husband (25%), son (13%), brother (10%), friend (8%) and grandfather (7%).

As in past years, greeting cards (60%) are the most popular gift for Father’s Day, followed by clothing (58%), a special outing (55%) and gift cards (52%).

As in recent years, shoppers remain focused on finding gifts that resonate with dad, with many saying it’s most important to choose something unique or different (44%) or one that creates a special memory (34%).

Similar to other holidays, subscription boxes and experiential gifts remain popular options. Nearly one-third of consumers (31%) say they plan to give an experience, while 45% of shoppers are interested in gifting a subscription box.

Online remains the most popular holiday shopping destination at 38%, followed closely by department stores at 37%. Meanwhile, 26% of shoppers plan to visit a discount store, up from 23% in 2025.

As the leading authority and voice for the retail industry, NRF provides data on consumer behavior and spending for key periods throughout the year.