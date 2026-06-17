Top 25 Supply Chains of 2026

In the highly anticipated 2026 Global Supply Chain Top 25 from analyst firm Gartner, energy technology and automation provider Schneider Electric retained its top position in the rankings for the fourth consecutive year. AI chipmaker NVIDIA placed second, and retail giant Walmart climbed 10 spots to third in this year’s rankings.

“This year, leaders are differentiating themselves by building autonomous workforces, investing in network-centric strategies and orchestrating supply chains end-to-end across increasingly complex ecosystems,” said Laura Rainier, senior director analyst with the Gartner supply chain practice, in a statement.

“Leading supply chains are embracing AI not simply to automate tasks, but to fundamentally redesign how work gets done between people and machines.”

In the final year of its three-year Impact Supply Chain transformation, Schneider Electric maintained its leadership position by integrating autonomous workforce capabilities and end-to-end resource orchestration across its operations. The company is prioritizing generative and agentic AI to support human decision-making, enhancing real-time visibility, predictive insights, and coordinated action across the entire supply chain.

“Schneider Electric continues to demonstrate how organizations can balance bold transformation ambitions with disciplined execution,” said Rainier. “Its approach to AI-enabled orchestration, circularity and workforce transformation exemplifies how supply chain leaders are preparing for the autonomous business era.”