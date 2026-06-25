Decrease in Transportation Equipment Drives Down Durable Goods

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $15.6 billion or 4.5% to $332.1 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced on June 25.

This followed an 8.5% April increase.

Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.3%.

Excluding defense, new orders decreased 4.6%.

Transportation equipment, also down following two consecutive monthly increases, drove the decrease, $18.5 billion or 14% to $113.5 billion.