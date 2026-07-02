Reshaping Third-Party Logistics

International transport management (ITM) was 2025’s fastest growing 3PL segment.
July 2, 2026
2 min read
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#100144486 Anar Mammadov|Dreamstime
Reshaping Third-Party Logistics

U.S. 3PL net revenues grew 5.1% to $138.2 billion in 2025, according to a new report from Armstrong & Associates, Inc. In 20246 the market increased by 1.8%.

Gross revenues grew 5.0% to $323.4 billion, up sharply from 2.8% growth in 2024, confirming that the freight recession that began in late 2022 is coming to an end, the group notes.

They project continued growth through 2026 and 2027.

2025 U.S. 3PL Market Growth by Segment

Segment

2025 Gross Revenue ($B)

Gross YoY %

2025 Net Revenue ($B)

Net YoY %

International Transportation Management (ITM)

$85.9

+7.7%

$30.4

+11.0%

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

$128.3

+4.5%

$19.6

+3.0%

Value-Added Warehousing & Distribution (VAWD)

$72.7

+4.4%

$56.1

+4.4%

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

$32.0

+1.6%

$32.0

+2.5%

Total U.S. 3PL Market*

$318.9

+5.0%

$138.2

+5.1%

*Total 2025 gross revenue (turnover) for the 3PL market in the U.S. is estimated at $323.4 billion. $4.5 billion is included for the contract logistics software segment.

 

International transport management (ITM) was 2025’s fastest-growing 3PL segment, with net revenue growth of 11% to $30.4 billion, driving a 35.4% gross profit margin.

Within ITM, the divergence between top forwarders was stark: Expeditors grew 4.4% in gross revenue to $11.1 billion and 7.4% in net revenue to $3.7 billion, while C.H. Robinson’s Global Forwarding gross revenue dropped 18.8% to $3.1 billion and net revenue fell 7.6% to $741.9 million.

Individual freight forwarders’ books are being reshaped by tariff exposure, customer mix, and lane decisions.

Summary of Key Findings in the Report

  • The freight recession is ending through capacity reduction rather than demand rebound, with operating-authority revocations exceeding new entries throughout 2024 and 2025.
  • The DTM segment is undergoing a structural rotation toward a new compliance technology stack — Carrier Compliance & Onboarding, Predictive Performance / Fraud Screening, Visibility / Exception Management with Compliance Signals, and TMS systems integrating compliance data — driven by high-profile cargo theft and double-brokering cases.
  • Warehousing demand is bifurcating — big-box (500,000+ sq ft) facilities are competing with data center tenants for the same industrial land.
  • 3PL M&A activity remained meaningful through March 31, 2026, with multiple transactions over $100 million reshaping the Top 50 Global 3PLs ranking.

A&A’s Top 10 U.S.-Based 3PLs – 2026
Ranked by 2025 Gross Logistics Revenue/Turnover

Rank

3PL

Gross Revenue ($M)

1

Amazon.com*

$172,162

2

C.H. Robinson

$14,768

3

GXO Logistics

$13,178

4

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

$11,284

5

Expeditors

$11,069

6

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

$8,771

7

Kuehne + Nagel (North America)

$8,447

8

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

$7,802

9

Total Quality Logistics

$7,433

10

DSV (North America)

$7,250

*Amazon’s reported revenue is from its Third-Party Seller Services segment; A&A estimates the majority is from 3PL services.

 

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