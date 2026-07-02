Reshaping Third-Party Logistics

U.S. 3PL net revenues grew 5.1% to $138.2 billion in 2025, according to a new report from Armstrong & Associates, Inc. In 20246 the market increased by 1.8%.

Gross revenues grew 5.0% to $323.4 billion, up sharply from 2.8% growth in 2024, confirming that the freight recession that began in late 2022 is coming to an end, the group notes.

They project continued growth through 2026 and 2027.