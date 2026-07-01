Manufacturing Expands for 6th Month : ISM

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in June for the sixth consecutive month, according to the ISM Manufacturing PMI report released on July 1.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 53.3% in June, 0.7 percentage point lower than in May.

The overall economy continued in expansion for the 20th month in a row.

"Looking at the manufacturing economy, 5% of the sector's GDP contracted in June, compared to 2% in May, and the percentage of manufacturing GDP in strong contraction (defined as a composite PMI of 45 percent or lower) was 3%, compared to 2% in May," said Susan Spence, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, in a statement.

"The share of sector GDP with a PMI at or below 45% is a good metric to gauge overall manufacturing weakness. All but one (Petroleum & Coal Products) of the six largest manufacturing industries expanded in June, in the following order: Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; Transportation Equipment; Chemical Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products."

Index Results

Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the seventh month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 57.4%is down 3.2 percentage points from its May reading of 60.6%. percent.

Inventories Index registered 51.4%, returning to expansion territory and up 1.5 percentage points compared to May's reading of 49.9%.

Customers' Inventories Index reading of 42.3% is 0.4 percentage point lower compared to the 42.7% recorded in May.

New Export Orders Index returned to contraction territory with a reading of 48.5%, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 50.6% registered in May.

Imports Index registered 52.9%, 0.1 percentage point lower than May's reading of 53%.

New Orders Index expanded for the sixth consecutive month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 56%, down 0.8 percentage point compared to May's figure of 56.8%.

Production Index was at 52.2% which is 2.1 percentage points lower than May's reading of 54.3%

Prices Index remained in expansion, registering 73%, a 9.1-percentage point decrease from May's reading of 82.1%.

Backlog of Orders Index registered 50.5%, down 1.7 percentage points compared to the 52.2%recorded in May.

Employment Index registered 49.7%, up 1.1 percentage points from May's figure of 48.6%.