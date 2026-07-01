Manufacturing Expands for 6th Month : ISM

The Supplier Deliveries Index slowed for the seventh month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory.
July 1, 2026
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Manufacturing Expands for 6th Month : ISM

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in June for the sixth consecutive month, according to the ISM Manufacturing PMI report released on July 1.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 53.3% in June, 0.7 percentage point lower than in May.

The overall economy continued in expansion for the 20th month in a row. 

"Looking at the manufacturing economy, 5% of the sector's GDP contracted in June, compared to 2% in May, and the percentage of manufacturing GDP in strong contraction (defined as a composite PMI of 45 percent or lower) was 3%, compared to 2% in May," said Susan Spence, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, in a statement.

"The share of sector GDP with a PMI  at or below 45% is a good metric to gauge overall manufacturing weakness. All but one (Petroleum & Coal Products) of the six largest manufacturing industries expanded in June, in the following order: Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; Transportation Equipment; Chemical Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products."

Index Results

Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the seventh month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 57.4%is down 3.2 percentage points from its May reading of 60.6%. percent. 

Inventories Index registered 51.4%, returning to expansion territory and up 1.5 percentage points compared to May's reading of 49.9%. 

Customers' Inventories Index reading of 42.3% is 0.4 percentage point lower compared to the 42.7% recorded in May.

New Export Orders Index returned to contraction territory with a reading of 48.5%, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 50.6% registered in May.

Imports Index registered 52.9%, 0.1 percentage point lower than May's reading of 53%.

New Orders Index expanded for the sixth consecutive month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 56%, down 0.8 percentage point compared to May's figure of 56.8%. 

Production Index was at 52.2% which is 2.1 percentage points lower than May's reading of 54.3%

Prices Index remained in expansion, registering 73%, a 9.1-percentage point decrease from May's reading of 82.1%.

Backlog of Orders Index registered 50.5%, down 1.7 percentage points compared to the 52.2%recorded in May.

Employment Index registered 49.7%, up 1.1 percentage points from May's figure of 48.6%.

What Respondents are Saying

"The conflict in Iran has impacted pricing in every category of raw materials. Especially, items that have a heavy concentration of oil in the components like our adhesives." [Chemical Products]

"Continued pressure from conflict in Middle East is resulting in a more conservative approach to capital expenditures. We are seeing an increase in consumables and services purchasing from sectors like chemical analysis, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and environmental and pharmaceutical testing." [Computer & Electronic Products]

"General purchasing operations are being shaped by (1) moderating but still elevated inflation, (2) higher interest rates and (3) continued policy uncertainty, particularly around tariffs and global trade. While overall economic growth remains resilient, it is slowing as consumer spending weakens under pressure from higher costs for energy and essential goods, reducing demand visibility and increasing cost sensitivity for buyers. Meanwhile, supply chains have stabilized compared to prior years but remain structurally complex, with trade policy volatility, geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes now ongoing cost drivers rather than temporary disruptions. Our organization continues balancing cost control with resilience, shifting sourcing strategies, tightening inventories and prioritizing supplier diversification and risk management." [Computer & Electronic Products]

"Retail electronics sales seem to have stabilized to some extent. The pause in tariff changes has been welcomed the last two months, but it's only a matter of time before more confusion is introduced." [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]

"Input costs remain elevated across key categories, driven largely by Middle East conflict impacts and ongoing tariff uncertainty. Supplier lead times have stretched, which is influencing our inventory strategy and sourcing decisions. We are managing exposure through diversified supplier bases and contract structures that balance cost certainty with operational flexibility." [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]

"Conditions are optimistic but not yet booming for our company, even though many others, it seems, are experiencing growth. Machinery in support of defense and semiconductor manufacturing is very strong, a bright spot for our team. Industrial and medical clients are slow to purchase, focusing more on refurbished and upgraded units versus new ones." [Machinery]

"Core business remains solid in the face of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Cautiously optimistic that a deal will be reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz; concerned about ongoing ripple effects even when the strait reopens but situation is highly concerning if the strait remains closed. AI industry continues to have huge capacity consumption for critical electronics. Monitoring impact of U.S. defense industry needs on supplier capacity." [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]

"No major changes from last month. With the potential ending of the Iran war, management is expecting us to go back to February pricing structures and plans since the increase in oil prices was driven by the war and not regular market influences." [Petroleum & Coal Products]

"Requests from suppliers in Europe and India for 'energy surcharges' have stopped this past month. We're seeing continued capacity growth in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China), including Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea. Most suppliers are building for the longer term as geopolitical protection from all sides." [Transportation Equipment]

"The new Section 232 tariffs continue to destroy our profitability and demand as we have to raise prices to deal with this gigantic tax. Add the 'incentives' for our company to pivot to purchasing non-U.S. sourced material, and one realizes the total ineptitude of this tariff policy." [Transportation Equipment]

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