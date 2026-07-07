Trade Deficit Widens in May

“Imports convey solid US domestic demand, though inventory frontloading likely lent a hand,” said Oren Klachkin of Nationwide Financial.
July 7, 2026
2 min read
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Trade Deficit Widens in May

The goods and services deficit was $77.6 billion in May, up $23.0 billion from $54.6 billion in April, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on July 7.  

May exports were $317.7 billion, $10.5 billion less than April exports. May imports were $395.3 billion, $12.5 billion more than April imports.

The May increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $23.6 billion to $106.5 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.6 billion to $28.9 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $203.9 billion, or 40.6%, from the same period in 2025. Exports increased $164.7 billion or 11.7%. Imports decreased $39.2 billion or 2.1 %.

Three-Month Moving Averages 

The average goods and services deficit increased $7.5 billion to $62.9 billion for the three months ending in May.

  • Average exports increased $2.0 billion to $321.5 billion in May.
  • Average imports increased $9.5 billion to $384.5 billion in May.

Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $23.8 billion from the three months ending in May 2025.

  • Average exports increased $36.1 billion from May 2025.
  • Average imports increased $12.4 billion from May 2025.

Exports

Exports of goods decreased $11.3 billion to $210.6 billion in May.

  Exports of goods on a Census basis decreased $11.6 billion.

  • Industrial supplies and materials decreased $5.5 billion.
    • Nonmonetary gold decreased $6.2 billion.
    • Other precious metals decreased $1.3 billion.
    • Natural gas decreased $1.1 billion.
    • Crude oil increased $2.0 billion.
  • Capital goods decreased $3.5 billion.
    • Computers decreased $2.1 billion.
    • Computer accessories decreased $2.0 billion.
  • Consumer goods decreased $2.1 billion.
    • Pharmaceutical preparations decreased $0.9 billion.

"Beyond some idiosyncratic moves, exports in May suffered broad-based declines in inflation-adjusted terms, which we attribute to possible lagged impacts from the (Iran) conflict and some normalization in oil exports,” writes Nationwide Financial Market Economist Oren Klachkin. “Imports convey solid US domestic demand, though inventory frontloading likely lent a hand.”

His analysis is as follows:

Weaker goods exports and stronger goods imports overshadowed a slightly larger services surplus to increase the deficit to its highest since March 2025 when the world was starting to grapple with new tariffs. 

Trade data are inherently stale, but even more so now that geopolitical risks look more settled. Re-escalation risks can’t be dismissed entirely, but the Iran conflict’s peak appears definitively in the rearview mirror and global shipping is recovering, so we look for trade flows to return to some semblance of their pre-conflict patterns. Persistent trade policy uncertainty – linked to tariffs but also USMCA and other trade deals – could weigh on flows in the background. 

AI investment appears to remain on a very solid track. Notably, prices continued influencing moves in the nominal data. 

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