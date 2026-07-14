Sustainability is Reshaping Packaging Supply Chain

Sustainability is no longer a future consideration — it is actively influencing equipment design, material selection, operational requirements, and supplier expectations throughout the packaging and processing supply chain.

This is according to a new report, The Ripple Effect: CPG Sustainability and the New OEM Spec Sheet, from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies,

The report reveals how sustainability initiatives are fundamentally changing the relationship between consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Based on research conducted among CPG companies, co-packers, OEMs, and component suppliers, the study found that 82% of end users are actively engaged in sustainability initiatives, while 64% of OEMs say sustainability directly influences equipment design decisions.

Additionally, more than half of end users report that limitations in packaging machinery are preventing them from achieving their sustainability goals.

The report highlights growing demand for equipment capable of handling lightweighted packaging, post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, smaller pack sizes, elimination of secondary packaging, and handling other sustainable formats.

It also underscores the increasing importance of energy efficiency, waste reduction, sustainability reporting, and compliance with evolving regulations such as Extended Producer Responsibility programs.

“The sustainability conversation has moved well beyond packaging materials,” says Jorge Izquierdo, vice president, market development, PMMI, in a statement. “Today, sustainability is influencing equipment specifications, production processes, reporting requirements, and supplier relationships.”

According to PMMI's research, both OEMs and end users agree that greater collaboration, earlier engagement, and improved communication will be critical to meeting future sustainability goals.