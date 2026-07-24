Consumers Spending Ahead of Back-to-School Season

A trend over the past few years has been consumers buying back-to-school supplies earlier. In 2024, 55% of consumers were early shoppers. That number increased to 67% in 2025 and this year it's at 62%, a slight drop.

This is according to the annual survey from the National Retail Federation.

“Affordability is a concern for families and a top priority for retailers as we enter the back-to-school season,” said NRF Chief Economist Mark Mathews.

“Shoppers are keeping value front and center as they look for ways to make their dollars go further. Retailers are responding with a strong assortment of products, promotional events and more convenient shopping options, helping families find what they need while saving time and money.”

Many consumers are delaying purchases until later in the season or spreading out their shopping to manage their budgets. Among those who have not yet purchased at least half of their back-to-school items, 46% say they are waiting for the best deals to finish their shopping, while 23% are spreading their budgets.

About half of shoppers (47%) say they plan to purchase only the essentials needed for the start of the school year and replenish supplies as needed throughout the year.

Shoppers also took advantage of seasonal promotions to save, with 54% reporting they shopped major June sales events such as Prime Day, Walmart Deals and Target Circle Deal Days specifically for school-related purchases.

K- 12 Spending

Families with students in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $863.86 on items this year, up slightly from $858.07 in 2025.

Total spending is expected to reach a record $43.3 billion, driven by slight increases in planned spending on shoes, school supplies and electronics.

The total is up from $39.4 billion in 2025 and surpasses the previous survey high of $41.5 billion set in 2023.

Categories of spending include: